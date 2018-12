KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — LADWP crews are working to restore power in a Koreatown neighborhood after vehicle knocked down equipment in a road accident.

Crews were called to the scene at 1st and Vermont shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

SKY2 was overhead, where a downed pole could be seen after it was sheared by the driver of the vehicle.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The department estimates power will be restored by 8 p.m.