NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A tragedy on the slopes has taken the life of an Orange County man.

Danny Giger was killed in a skiing accident in Breckenridge, Colorado, where he was attending college.

The 21-year-old student at the University of Colorado Boulder went up the mountain with friends and didn’t make it down after hitting a tree.

It is his adventurous young spirit that family and friends in Newport Beach are now missing.

“If we were doing something anything outdoors that was adventurous Danny was signed up to be on board,” his childhood friend, Parker Rosen, said. “It’s going to be different around here.”

Rosen, who graduated Corona Del Mar high school with Giger, says his favorite memory of his late friend was sky diving to celebrate their 18th birthdays.

“My most fond memory of Danny is just the look on his face when he jumped! That just defines his personality,” he remembered.

Although his family isn’t ready to speak on camera, Giger’s mother says her son loved adventure and stayed in Colorado after finishing up classes to go skiing with friends. He even had a trip planned to Australia after the holidays. Giger was graduating with a degree in computer science this spring and was already working for a tech start-up.

His mother says one his last text messages involved a quote from Hellen Keller: “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”