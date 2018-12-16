ANZA (CBSLA) — The owner of two dogs suspected of mauling a woman in Riverside County was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, the woman was attacked Saturday while hanging her laundry in her community of Anza, which is about 30 miles east of Temecula.

Her injuries were so severe she was airlifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Riverside County Animal Services was waiting for legal approval to euthanize the dogs.

Shortly after the attack, the dog’s owner was arrested over an outstanding warrant.