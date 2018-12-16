CUDAHY (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman in Los Angeles County.

The woman was found dead in the 5100 block of Live Oak Street in Cudahy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies said a male suspect was also found dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.