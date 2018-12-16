  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMDr. Ho Relieves Muscle Pain
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:25 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMSports Central
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs

CUDAHY (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman in Los Angeles County.

The woman was found dead in the 5100 block of Live Oak Street in Cudahy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies said a male suspect was also found dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s