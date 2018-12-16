EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — A major act of compassion and generosity outside of the LA Coliseum Sunday — a CHiPs For Kids event at the LA Rams game.

Every year at this time a four-wheel sleigh filled with toys for good girls and good boys magically appears.

Santa from the North Pole?

No. Linda, from Torrance.

“I think kids need toys,” said Linda Mathis, who contributes every year.

It’s a holiday tradition. Mathis and her son Mike generously chip in for CHiPs For Kids.

They take gift-giving to a whole new level.

Outside the Coliseum for a big Rams and Eagles game — CHiPs For Kids.

Sponsored by the California CHP and CBS2 and KCAL9, CHiPs For Kids invites fans to donate for kids whose holiday needs a little boost.

Fans were encouraged to bring new, unwrapped gifts as Linda Dominguez and her husband from Claremont did.

What did she have in mind when she was doing that?

“Toys, things kids can be creative with and have fun,” said Dominguez.

To make it easier for football fans, CHiPs for Kids contributors could shop right there. Buy gifts there. Drop them off there.

To make it even easier for fans, CHP Officer Roberto Gomez and Cadet Explorer Anisha Verde patrolled the tailgaters where donations were collected from friendly football fans who put their money where their heart is.

“Excited to be here and contribute to a good cause,” said donor Lorraine Muniz.

Efren Gutierrez was happy to contribute as well. He remembers Christmas when he was a kid.

“I used to like little remote cars,” said donor Gutierrez.

With CHiPs for Kids here the Rams Fan Fest was a little more festive for this last home game before Christmas.