THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people in Thousand Oaks will be lacing up their sneakers in an effort to raise funds for the victims in the Borderline mass shooting and Woolsey fire.

The #805Strong 5K walk/run was expected to get under Sunday morning. The event was expected to raise funds for the victims.

Back in November, 12 people were shot and killed inside the Borderline Bar & Grill. Within 24 hours, the area expected more devastation after the Hill and Woolsey fires erupted.