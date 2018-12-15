SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – The Sacramento Kings jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s moon comments made earlier this week.

While the two-time NBA champion has since said he was joking about doubting whether man ever landed on the moon, it didn’t stop the Kings from having some fun at Curry’s expense.

Sacramento played a clip from the moon landing while announcing the starting lineup for the Warriors on Friday at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings showed moon landing footage during Warriors' intros to troll Steph. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DReQr2ISVE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2018

Curry and the rest of the Warriors appeared to get a kick out of the trolling, laughing and clapping throughout the introductions. The Warriors went on to beat the Kings, 130-125.

Curry made the comments during a podcast released Monday, and it caught the attention of NASA, which offered to show him moon rocks at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and educate him about the mission.

The remark also landed on former astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s radar. The second man to walk on the moon was at USC Tuesday night to hear presentations by students on why the U.S. should attempt to return to the moon. When asked about Curry’s statement, Aldrin didn’t want to comment, but he did tell CBS2’s Crystal Cruz to tell Curry to “go ask the Russians” who landed on the moon.

Curry told ESPN Wednesday he was “one thousand percent” joking when he made the comments.