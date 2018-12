DANA POINT (CBSLA) – A small plane made an emergency landing on a beach in Dana Point Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to at Doheny State Beach just after 2 p.m.

It is not yet clear how many occupants were inside the plane at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the landing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.