SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) – Police have identified a vehicle they believe was used by two men suspected of trying to rob and stab the owner of a South Pasadena jewelry store in an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

The vehicle was described as a four-door, green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, with California license plate numbers 5YAC399. The car has black rims and damage to the right rear portion of the car, the South Pasadena Police Department reported.

The attack occurred at 10:55 a.m. Friday at Vana Watch and Jewelry at 1401 Mission St., according to South Pasadena police.

Security video shows two men milling about the store for nearly five minutes before one of them attempts to stab the proprietor.

Owner Jean Boujekian was able to keep the suspect from stabbing him and his nephew grabbed a gun and chased the suspects out of the store.

“Probably the scariest thing, everything slowed down and your adrenaline is pumping,” Boujekian said. “Everything slowed down. It felt like an eternity, but when you look at the video you see it happened very fast.”

The suspects fled the location in what was described as a green Chevy Malibu, according to a police statement.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has other information about the case Is urged to call SPPD detectives at 626-403-7280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)