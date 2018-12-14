NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are trying to get the word out to anyone whose home may have been burglarized in Newport Beach over the last six months: they may have found your stolen property.

Newport Beach detectives suspect YouTube sensation Quinn Kasbar, 18, has, since May, targeted a number of unoccupied homes in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar.

They say Kasbar kept some of the stolen property in a storage space and are investigating if other items were sold and they money used to gamble at local casinos.

A half-million dollars of stolen belongings were on display at Newport Beach police headquarters Friday.

“It’s overwhelming,” said victim Jane German, who showed up to see if she could find what was stolen from her. She found a family heirloom: diamond and pear earrings passed down from her mother.

Police say they have returned guitars to one man worth about $250,000 and they have photos of many other items allegedly taken on Kasbar’s cell phone. What they don’t know is who the property belongs to.

Police say they were surveilling Kasbar earlier this month in connection to multiple burglaries. They say when they tried to take him into custody, he first tried to get away, ditching his car in a parking lot off PCH and Dover. When officers cornered him, they say he jumped in the bay and started swimming. O.C. Harbor patrol picked Kasbar up out of the water. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple burglaries, identity theft, possessing burglary tools and resisting a police officer.

Before his arrest, the teenager gained notoriety surfing on an air mattress this summer when the video went viral.

Kasbar is being held on $500,000 bail. The D.A. has increased the charges against him to 14 counts of burglary.

His attorney declined our request for comment.