PERRIS (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by a California State Parks officer after ramming into two police cruisers during a pursuit Thursday night in Perris.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries is expected to survive.

The incident began at 7:51 p.m. when California State Parks officers tried to pull over a car in the area of Ramona Expressway and North Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The car refused to stop, prompting a chase. Perris police were called in to assist CSP, and during the pursuit, the suspect rammed two of their vehicles.

At that point, a CSP officer shot and wounded the suspect, the sheriff’s department reports.

However, he did not immediately surrender, instead speeding away before coming to a stop at Yucca Road and 9th Street, where he was taken into custody. It’s unclear if he was armed. His name was not released.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The CSP officer who opened fire on the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Authorities did not confirm why CSP officers initially attempted to pull over the suspect.

Homicide detectives with the sheriff’s department are investigating the case.