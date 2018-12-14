NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — A Thousand Oaks man faces charges of sexually abusing girls he met through the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses church in Newbury Park.

Steven Skyler Abbott, 69, was arrested on Nov. 28, after a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she had been sexually abused between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The subsequent investigation uncovered a second woman, now 24 years old, who said she had also been sexually abused by Abbott when she was between 3 and 7 years old.

Detectives say both victims and their families met and associated with Abbott through the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses church in Newbury Park.

Abbott is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 27.

Anyone with more information about Abbott, or believes they might also be a victim, can call Detective Darin Yanover at (805) 494-8229.