WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives were called out to investigate a suspicious death at a Wilmington home Friday morning.

The body of a male was discovered just before 8 a.m. in the garage of the home, located in the 1200 block of Marine Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The victim was not immediately identified.

Paramedics also transported at least one person to the hospital from that location, the L.A. Fire Department disclosed.

Police told CBS2 foul play was suspected in the death. No further details were confirmed.