UPLAND (CBSLA) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation Thursday near Cabrillo Elementary School in Upland.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 a.m. at 11th Street and Benson Avenue in Upland. Stretches of both streets have been closed for the shooting investigation.

A man was struck at least once and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Large pools of blood and clothes were left at the scene.

It’s not known what led up to the shooting, or why officers were making contact with the man, who was on foot.

A witness says he heard the officers order the man to stop reaching for something, before 12 to 15 gunshots rang out.

The shooting happened near Cabrillo Elementary School, which was not involved in the incident, but could affect morning drop-off.