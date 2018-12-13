LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An adult was injured and two girls were hospitalized, still fighting for their lives Thursday night, after a violent crash caught on camera. Police are blaming street racing for the crash in South Los Angeles.

The collision happened at the corner of South Hoover Street and West Florence Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a street racer in a black Chevy Camaro was blazing down the road and smashed into a sedan, sending the vehicle into a utility pole. Inside were 9-year-old Ashley Gregorio and Delila Rangel, and a 24-year-old driver who was identified as Jazmin Torres.

“Both vehicles were racing at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision. After the collision, the driver of the black Ford Mustang fled the scene without providing aid or identifying themselves, as required by law,” police said in a written statement.

The driver of one of the racing vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but the other driver did not stop. A camera captured that driver, who was in a black Ford Mustang, leaving the scene. It was last seen in the area of West 73rd and S Figueroa streets.

“My instinct was ‘Hey, nobodies helping them out!’ so I came outside,” said Kevin Lopez, who was working at a restaurant just feet from the accident. “The girls were very damaged…they were babies. Trust me, it hurt me.”

Police said the suspect’s vehicle has black rims, black rear wing spoiler and possibly a light or tan interior.

Lopez said he still can’t get the images of the girls’ injuries out of his head.

“What really hit me was the little girl that was in the passenger seat. I thought she wasn’t, you know. But I saw her eyes move a little, so then I was like I’m not gonna lay her in this position. So I put my prayers for them,” he said.

Detectives are still looking for more security video in the area and do not have a license plate number of the car that left the scene.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact LAPD Detective Moreno or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500 from 8 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those calling after hours are asked to call the South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2577.