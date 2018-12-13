LA HABRA (CBSLA) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Thursday in a collision with a street sweeper in La Habra.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on Imperial Highway at Idaho Street, according to the La Habra Police Department. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the street sweeper remained on the scene, and alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The name of the truck’s driver is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The westbound lanes of Imperial Highway, just east of Idaho Street, will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.