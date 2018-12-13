  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Carson, Chargers, LA Galaxy

CARSON (CBSLA) – The StubHub Center in Carson, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Galaxy and the temporary home of the L.A. Chargers, is undergoing yet another name change.

The StubHub Center on March 30, 2018 in Carson. (Getty Images)

The team’s owner, Anschutz Entertainment Group, announced Thursday that it has reached a naming rights deal with the hospital system Dignity Health to rename the pitch Dignity Health Sports Park.

The name change will take effect almost immediately, on Jan. 1. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Dignity Health is a not-for-profit.

“The partnership has been specifically designed to give back to Los Angeles communities, particularly those surrounding DHSP,” AEG said in a statement.

The 27,167-seat StubHub Center, located on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills, was known as the Home Depot Center from the time it opened in 2003 through 2013, when its name was changed to the StubHub Center.

