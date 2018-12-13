  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Del Taco

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Popular Mexican fast food chain Del Taco is expanding its vegan menu to more restaurants across Southern California.

In mid-September, Del Taco began serving a plant-based protein option at two restaurants in Culver City and Santa Monica. Del Taco partnered with the Los Angeles-based company Beyond Meat – which specializes in creating plant-based meat substitutes – to create the Beyond Taco, which is made up of a 100 percent plant-based protein.

Del Taco announced that, beginning Thursday, the chain will test its new menu at 21 more restaurants in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Along with its Beyond Taco menu, customers can also ask to substitute any protein with the vegan option.

For more information, and to find out which restaurants offer the new vegan menu, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s