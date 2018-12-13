LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Popular Mexican fast food chain Del Taco is expanding its vegan menu to more restaurants across Southern California.

In mid-September, Del Taco began serving a plant-based protein option at two restaurants in Culver City and Santa Monica. Del Taco partnered with the Los Angeles-based company Beyond Meat – which specializes in creating plant-based meat substitutes – to create the Beyond Taco, which is made up of a 100 percent plant-based protein.

Del Taco announced that, beginning Thursday, the chain will test its new menu at 21 more restaurants in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Along with its Beyond Taco menu, customers can also ask to substitute any protein with the vegan option.

For more information, and to find out which restaurants offer the new vegan menu, click here.