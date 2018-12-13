CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – A man suspected of breaking into a music school in Chino Hills last week and making off with several guitars has been caught after trying to sell the instruments online, authorities said.

Joe Adrian Perez, 43, was arrested at his San Dimas home Wednesday by Chino Hills police on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Officers served search warrants at Perez’s home after receiving a tip that he had posted the stolen guitars for sale online, police said. Two of the stolen guitars were found in the home.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 7, a suspect was caught on surveillance video smashing the glass of the front door of the “Rockstars of Tomorrow” music school located at 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy. The suspect entered the school and stole several guitars.

Along with the guitars, officers also found methamphetamine in the home.

Perez is being held on $25,000 bail. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 909- 364-2000.