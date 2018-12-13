CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Tech giant Apple announced Thursday that it plans to open new offices in Culver City as part of a nationwide expansion that will also see it build a new campus in Austin, Texas.

The company announced that it is adding “new sites” in Culver City, San Diego and Seattle over the next three years. The sites in the three cities will employ about 1,000 people, Apple said.

It did not offer any specific details on the Culver City site or what type of work would be done there.

The biggest focus of the expansion, however, will be a new $1 billion, 133-acre campus in in North Austin that will employ anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 people. This will be Apple’s second campus in Austin. It’s other campus, the largest outside Cupertino, currently employs 6,200 people.

Apple plans to invest $10 billion in US data centers over the next five years, including $4.5 billion this year and next. Apple’s data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are currently being expanded. In Iowa, preparations are underway for the company’s newest data center in Waukee. All of the company’s data centers are run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple reports that it now employs 90,000 people across the U.S., and plans to add another 20,000 jobs by 2023.