NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Cal State Northridge was investigating reports Wednesday of yet another threat against the university.
In a statement, CSUN said a post circulating on social media claimed the school’s pride center was allegedly being targeted.
The university did not provide additional details of the threat.
A heavy police presence Thursday is expected at the Pride Center – which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and questioning university members.
The incident marked a third threat facing CSUN in the past week.
An expletive-filled letter was found at the university’s Redwood Hall Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students Wednesday – the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, which is located on CSUN’s campus.
Graffiti, including a swastika and the threat of a mass shooting, was found in a bathroom in Sierra Hall on Dec. 5.
Another incident of graffiti, including multiple swastikas and “121218,” in reference to Wednesday’s date, were found scrawled on a bathroom wall two weeks ago.