NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Cal State Northridge was investigating reports Wednesday of yet another threat against the university.

In a statement, CSUN said a post circulating on social media claimed the school’s pride center was allegedly being targeted.

CSUN ADVISORY: #CSUN is aware of a social media post that “some people think the Pride Center is going to be targeted tomorrow.” CSUN Police is investigating and will be providing additional security at the Pride Center tomorrow. Updates will follow as information is available. — Cal State Northridge (@csunorthridge) December 13, 2018

The university did not provide additional details of the threat.

A heavy police presence Thursday is expected at the Pride Center – which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and questioning university members.

The incident marked a third threat facing CSUN in the past week.

An expletive-filled letter was found at the university’s Redwood Hall Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students Wednesday – the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, which is located on CSUN’s campus.

Graffiti, including a swastika and the threat of a mass shooting, was found in a bathroom in Sierra Hall on Dec. 5.

Another incident of graffiti, including multiple swastikas and “121218,” in reference to Wednesday’s date, were found scrawled on a bathroom wall two weeks ago.