Filed Under:California State University Northridge (CSUN), CSUN

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Cal State Northridge was investigating reports Wednesday of yet another threat against the university.

In a statement, CSUN said a post circulating on social media claimed the school’s pride center was allegedly being targeted.

The university did not provide additional details of the threat.

A heavy police presence Thursday is expected at the Pride Center – which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and questioning university members.

The incident marked a third threat facing CSUN in the past week.

An expletive-filled letter was found at the university’s Redwood Hall Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students Wednesday – the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, which is located on CSUN’s campus.

Graffiti, including a swastika and the threat of a mass shooting, was found in a bathroom in Sierra Hall on Dec. 5.

Another incident of graffiti, including multiple swastikas and “121218,” in reference to Wednesday’s date, were found scrawled on a bathroom wall two weeks ago.

