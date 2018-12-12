NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — LA has come up with a new way to get people living in RVs and cars off the streets.

The Safe Parking Program in North Hills for the past two months has provided a save haven for the homeless.

On Wednesday the city invited the media for a tour of the parking lot and to find out what the program is all about.

“I was sleeping in my car. I would have police come knocking on my window at 3 o’clock in the morning waking us up,” said participant Yolanda Aragon.

The locked gate opens for the homeless at night behind the North Hills United Methodist Church where the homeless are left alone, protected, given food and shower facilities.

“I can sleep comfortable now and not only that I got a place to live now,” said Aragon.

In order to park there you must participate in housing and supportive services so that you can find a place to live.

“They have to talk to housing navigators. They have to be actively working their homelessness,” said community liaison Manuel Flores.

“Safe parking is not something for neighborhoods to fear. It’s the opposite,” said LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

There is room for 20 cars and five RVs. The vehicles must be in by 9 p.m. and out by 6 a.m. It operates seven days a week.

The mayor says there are more of them to come across the city.

Since the program began two months ago, there have been nine people who who gone through the program and have received or found either temporary or permanent shelters.