CHiPs For Kids 2018 Info Page

Join us on Wednesday, December 12th at Knott’s Berry Farm for this week’s CHiPs For Kids 2018 Toy Drive event! We will be there from 11am to 6pm collecting new, unwrapped gifts to help make this holiday season special for a less fortunate child or teen in our community.

Come by and meet Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn They will be going live on CBS2 and KCAL9 newscasts all day long! Plus, KEARTH 101 will be out as well!

TODAY ONLY: Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the main gate for up to $43 off general admission!



