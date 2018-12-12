CHiPs For KidsJoin Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn today until 6pm at Knott's Berry Farm! Bring a new toy for up to $43 off general admission!
Filed Under:CHiPs For Kids

CHiPs For Kids 2018 Info Page

Join us on Wednesday, December 12th at Knott’s Berry Farm for this week’s CHiPs For Kids 2018 Toy Drive event! We will be there from 11am to 6pm collecting new, unwrapped gifts to help make this holiday season special for a less fortunate child or teen in our community.

Come by and meet Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn They will be going live on CBS2 and KCAL9 newscasts all day long! Plus, KEARTH 101 will be out as well!

TODAY ONLY: Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the main gate for up to $43 off general admission!
CHiPs for Kids promo Savings message CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: December 12th At Knotts Berry Farm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s