DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to surrender to authorities Tuesday morning on unknown charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a Norwalk gas station more than 2 ½ years ago.

The deputy was expected to turn himself in at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A., accompanied by his attorney. The charges he faces were not confirmed.

The deputy has not been named by the sheriff’s department, although the Los Angeles Times identified him as Luke Liu, at the time a nine-year veteran.

On the evening of Feb. 24, 2016, the deputy in question was on patrol when he shot and killed Francisco Garcia at a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Studebaker Road.

L.A. County later settled a civil lawsuit with Garcia’s family for $1.75 million.

On the evening of Feb. 24, the deputy had been patrolling alone when he spotted a white Acura Integra at the gas station which matched the description of a car which had been reported stolen, according to documents from the L.A. County Contract Cities Liability Trust Fund Claims Board.

A man had been killed in the same area in a separate shooting the day before, the Times reports.

The deputy attempted to speak to the driver, later identified as Garcia, while he was pumping gas, and asked him who owns the car. Garcia allegedly responded, “it’s none of your business,” and then got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and started the engine, documents read.

As the deputy was radioing in a license plate check on the car, Garcia reached into the backseat. The deputy, afraid Garcia may be reaching for a gun, drew his own weapon and ordered Garcia to turn off the engine and show him his hands.

Garcia refused, instead accelerating forward, hitting the deputy. The deputy responded by firing seven times at Garcia, the county report states. The car then careened into a brick wall.

The deputy attempted CPR on Garcia before paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

No weapon was found in the vehicle, was determined to have been stolen.

The case was investigated by the LASD Homicide Bureau. It’s unclear if the deputy still works for the sheriff’s department.