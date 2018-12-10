MALIBU (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office Monday released the names of an 83-year-old woman and her son, whose bodies were found in Malibu the day after the Woolsey Fire broke out.

Anthony Noubar Baklayan, 57, and his mother, Shoushan Baklayan, died Nov. 9 in the 33100 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The two were found in a burned-out SUV on a long driveway. Authorities said they suspect they became disoriented amid the flames.

Anthony Baklayan’s cause of death was listed as “effects of thermal injuries,” while his mother’s cause of death was deferred, according to the coroner’s office.

The Woolsey Fire also killed a third victim. Family members identified him as 73-year-old Alfred Deciutiis, a retired physician whose body was found Nov. 14 in his burned-out home in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road near Agoura Hills.

The 96,949-acre Woolsey Fire – which broke out Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spread into Los Angeles County – also injured three firefighters and destroyed 1,643 structures and damaged 364 others.

The blaze was fully contained Nov. 21.

