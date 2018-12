LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The search has been called off for a Los Angeles-area woman swept out to sea in Hawaii.

Yayun Cheng, 23, was knocked into the ocean by a large wave in Princeville, Kauai last Wednesday.

Cheng’s friends said they saw her raise her arm for help, then she vanished.

Police say she was trying to climb the rocks when the wave swept her away. At the time, a high surf warning was in effect at the time.