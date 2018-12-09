HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — Detectives are investigating the death of a police employee whose body was found on a Hollywood Hills elementary school campus Sunday.

Authorities responded to the scene at Valley View Elementary School, located in the 6900 block of Woodrow Wilson Dr., shortly after 4 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as a male who is believed to be an officer at the school.

Homicide detectives said the cause of death would be determined by the Coroner’s Office. However, they said it is believed to be an isolated incident.