LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 42-year-old man is behind bars, accused of killing a woman in Long Beach a week ago.

Anna Perez, 24, was shot last Saturday in Long Beach’s downtown entertainment district at W. 4th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police say Perez was hit by a stray bullet during a fight between two groups of people.

Investigators suspect Thomas McCreary, 42, of Los Angeles of firing at a rival group and striking Perez, who was standing nearby.

Investigators do not believe Perez was connected to either group.

McCreary was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

