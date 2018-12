LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Traffic is snarled on the northbound 710 Freeway following a pursuit and a felony stop of a possible stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

The freeway was backed up just past the 405, where a high-speed pursuit ended in an arrest shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Not far from the incident, at the Del Amo exit, Long Beach police officers were conducting a stop of a possible stolen vehicle, compounding evening traffic woes.

This story is developing.