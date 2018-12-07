ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Threats that were phoned in to several schools in in the Orange County Unified School District prompted authorities to place them on lockdown Friday for more than an hour, but they are now believed to have been a hoax.

The threats were received at around 8:30 a.m. by at least three schools in Anaheim and a fourth school in a neighboring city, Anaheim police reported.

All the schools were placed on lockdown. Police did not identify the schools which received the threats.

The nature of the threats were not confirmed, although police said they did not appear to be credible. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department described them as “vague.”

Officers were dispatched to each school, and the lockdowns were lifted a little after 10 a.m. Anaheim police and the sheriff’s department are investigating.

