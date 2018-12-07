  • KCAL9On Air

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A former Angels infielder and his winter league teammate, also a former MLB player, was killed in a car accident Thursday night in Venezuela.

Luis Valbuena, 33, played his last two years with the Los Angeles Angels, where the Orange County Register said he was popular among his teammates before being designated for assignment in August 2018.

Valbuena previously played with the Seattle Mariners, the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros.

gettyimages 53388088 Former MLB Players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo Killed In Venezuelan Car Crash

HOUSTON – AUGUST 14: Jose Castillo #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs after hitting a solo homerun against the Houston Astros on August 14, 2005 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates defeated the Astros 8-0. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Major League infielder Jose Castillo, 37, was also killed in the crash. Castillo last played for the Houston Astros in 2008, according to MLB.com.

The men were killed in a crash after playing with Cardenales de Lara team in the Venezuelan Winter League, according to MLB.com. Their car had hit a rock in the road, according to the Houston Chronicle.

