ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A former Angels infielder and his winter league teammate, also a former MLB player, was killed in a car accident Thursday night in Venezuela.

Luis Valbuena, 33, played his last two years with the Los Angeles Angels, where the Orange County Register said he was popular among his teammates before being designated for assignment in August 2018.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Angel Luis Valbuena and former MLB infielder José Castillo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/GxegOtJXuB — Angels (@Angels) December 7, 2018

Valbuena previously played with the Seattle Mariners, the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros.

Former Major League infielder Jose Castillo, 37, was also killed in the crash. Castillo last played for the Houston Astros in 2008, according to MLB.com.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo have died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/C3nILO00SE — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2018

The men were killed in a crash after playing with Cardenales de Lara team in the Venezuelan Winter League, according to MLB.com. Their car had hit a rock in the road, according to the Houston Chronicle.