NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Hollywood that injured at least two people Friday night.

A LAPD spokesperson said officers received a report of a woman screaming in the 5100 block of Tujunga Blvd. shortly before 8 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into the YMCA sign at Magnolia and Tujunga.

The facility was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.

The driver of that vehicle, a male, was transported to the hospital. A female passenger was being treated at the scene at the time of this report.

This story is developing.