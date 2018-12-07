Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Hollywood that injured at least two people Friday night.
A LAPD spokesperson said officers received a report of a woman screaming in the 5100 block of Tujunga Blvd. shortly before 8 p.m.
A vehicle crashed into the YMCA sign at Magnolia and Tujunga.
The facility was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.
The driver of that vehicle, a male, was transported to the hospital. A female passenger was being treated at the scene at the time of this report.
