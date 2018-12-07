LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon has agreed not to sell force-fed foie gras in California under a consumer protection settlement reached with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, officials said Friday.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the settlement, reached with her office and the Monterey County and Santa Clara County district attorney’s offices, was based on allegations of unlawful sales in California of foie gras on Amazon’s website.

Amazon also agreed to pay $100,000 in civil penalties, investigative costs and restitution to a state trust fund used to enforce consumer protection laws, according to a news release.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James L. Stoelker approved the settlement Thursday.

In 2004, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed into law a health and safety code which banned the sale in California of foie gras produced by “force feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size,” effective July 1, 2012.

“These laws were enacted because of the cruelty suffered by birds that are force-fed to make foie gras,” the D.A. stated in its release. “In addition to the pain caused by having metal pipes forced down their throats, force-feeding damages the livers of the birds so badly it induces an extremely painful disease known as hepatic lipidosis.”

California also banned the production of foie gras via such force-feeding in California.