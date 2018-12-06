BALBOA ISLAND (CBSLA) – Orange County was hit with a strong rain cell Thursday morning that left a couple of schools flooded and several vehicles underwater.

Images shared on social media showed cars in one Costa Mesa neighborhood completely or almost completely submerged.

Severe flooding in many areas across Orange County. These photos in Costa Mesa taken by Hugo De La Torre show the extent of the flooding. Heavy rain continues at this time, and will be reaching northern San Diego County shortly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vxj69e5ILd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 6, 2018

Police warned drivers to seek alternate routes after sharing a photo of cars at the intersection of 17th Street and Pomona Avenue that were submerged.

That’s 17th Street and Pomona Avenue. Please find alternate routes and stay away from that area until water level subsides. pic.twitter.com/od1vvjRqaJ — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) December 6, 2018

Major flooding was also reported in Balboa Island in Newport Beach, where several inches of water covered surface streets and even left one family’s pool table completely submerged.

“We had this issue once before where it filled a little bit, but now it’s like our whole pool table in the back’s underwater,” said resident Gunnar Gehl.

Students were sent home at nearby Corona Del Mar Middle and High schools after the campuses were closed due to flooding.

Flooding was also reported in the parking lot at Kennedy Elementary in Santa Ana is creating issues for parents arriving at the school

Flooding in the parking lot at Kennedy Elementary in Santa Ana is creating issues for parents arriving at the school @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/gxcOeTQEUI — Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) December 6, 2018

Garden Grove police shut down northbound Magnolia Street between Imperial and Garden Grove Boulevard due to flooding. Rain water also inundated the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and

Fairview.

Several vehicles were also trapped off the 55 Freeway at Fourth Street in Tustin.

A flash flood warning remained in effect until 2:15 p.m. in Orange County.