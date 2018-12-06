BALBOA ISLAND (CBSLA) – Orange County was hit with a strong rain cell Thursday morning that left a couple of schools flooded and several vehicles underwater.
Images shared on social media showed cars in one Costa Mesa neighborhood completely or almost completely submerged.
Police warned drivers to seek alternate routes after sharing a photo of cars at the intersection of 17th Street and Pomona Avenue that were submerged.
Major flooding was also reported in Balboa Island in Newport Beach, where several inches of water covered surface streets and even left one family’s pool table completely submerged.
“We had this issue once before where it filled a little bit, but now it’s like our whole pool table in the back’s underwater,” said resident Gunnar Gehl.
Students were sent home at nearby Corona Del Mar Middle and High schools after the campuses were closed due to flooding.
Flooding was also reported in the parking lot at Kennedy Elementary in Santa Ana is creating issues for parents arriving at the school
Garden Grove police shut down northbound Magnolia Street between Imperial and Garden Grove Boulevard due to flooding. Rain water also inundated the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and
Fairview.
Several vehicles were also trapped off the 55 Freeway at Fourth Street in Tustin.
A flash flood warning remained in effect until 2:15 p.m. in Orange County.