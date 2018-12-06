LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Lakers star Derek Fisher has been hired as the new coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

This will be Fisher’s first coaching position since being fired 54 games into the second season as coach of the NBA’s New York Knicks in 2016. Fisher’s hiring was announced Wednesday, five days after the resignation of Brian Agler.

“Derek is a champion and proven leader on and off the court,” Sparks executive vice president and general manager Penny Toler said. “With his wealth of experience as a former player and head coach, I can’t think of a better steward for our basketball team moving forward.”

Fisher was a member of five NBA championship teams with the Lakers during an 18-season NBA playing career that also included stints with four other teams. He began coaching in 2014, immediately after the end of his playing career.

Fisher has been an in-studio analyst on Laker telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet since 2016.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)