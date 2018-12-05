CINCINNATI, Ohio. (CBS Local) — A 61-year-old Ohio woman was arrested after allegedly pouring hot grease on another woman during an argument.

Police say Charlene Thompson poured hot grease on the woman during an argument Sunday at her home in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Cincinnati.

The victim had severe burns on her back and arms, which were visible to officers, CBS affiliate WKRC reports.

Woman accused of pouring hot grease on victim during argument: https://t.co/crfNC7yZKF pic.twitter.com/tVJbqViAwN — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) December 5, 2018

Thompson was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Hamilton County jail. She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

At the time of her arrest, Thompson was wanted on two outstanding warrants for criminal damaging or endangering, WXIX reports.