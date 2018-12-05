LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — The home glowing from thousands of Christmas lights made famous in the Christmas comedy classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” has been recreated in La Mirada.

A fan of the 1989 movie, Jeff Norton’s recreation of the Griswold family home started when he purchased an RV the same make and model as one used in the film.

He didn’t stop with buying the RV that matched the one driven by Cousin Eddie in the movie. According to Medium, he also tracked down the same model of chainsaw used in the movie – a 1986 McCulloch, and bought the Santa display Clark Griswold destroys in the film from the original manufacturer.

This year, he added a 1989 Ford Escort Wagon and rented snow machines for the proverbial icing on his Christmas display. He’s also showing the film on a 65-inch TV set up outside.

Norton’s display can be seen in the 15000 block of Golva Drive in La Mirada through Christmas.