LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles city councilman wants to require all movie theaters, large-scale entertainment venues, and other locations in the city to provide at least one vegan protein option in order to combat climate change.

A motion introduced by Councilman Paul Koretz pointed to several studies which suggest a link between the meat and dairy industry and the environment, including a University of Oxford study that found if more people in the United States adopted plant-based eating it could cut greenhouse-gas emissions from food sources by 70 percent.

Under the proposal, various city departments would be asked to report on ways to make sure at least one vegan protein option is available at all concessionaire locations at city-operated venues, parks, the Los Angeles

Zoo, Meals on Wheels programs, Los Angeles International Airport restaurants, movie theaters and large-scale entertainment venues.

“I want to make it easier for us to do better around the city, as well as provide more options for people who are already following a plant-based diet,” Koretz said, adding that while the motion would need to be examined by the City Attorney’s Office, he believes the move would be legal.

A spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hailed the plan and linked the dearth of vegan dietary options to a string of wildfires that have devastated parts of both Northern and Southern California.

“Vegan eating is booming, but good laws like this do not come soon enough,” said Ben Williamson, senior international media director for PETA. “Natural disasters such as the wildfires that this great city recently suffered are a terrible reminder that we must do more to protect our planet and its inhabitants. Animal agriculture is one of the most, if not they most, significant contributor to the world’s very serious environmental problems.”

