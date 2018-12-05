NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Cal State Northridge was investigating reports Wednesday of a threat against the university allegedly found on campus.

A Twitter user posted the alleged threat next to a swastika, which was reportedly found in a bathroom stall in Sierra Hall.

I really hope this is all a bad joke but if you know anyone who attends #CSUN please RT/share! #CalStateNorthridge pic.twitter.com/htR1gDLvfe — Lupe LLerenas (@LupeLLerenas) December 6, 2018

The university issued a statement, saying in part, “CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall. CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community.”

#CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall. CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community. We are working to remove this graffiti immediately. CSUN condemns this in the strongest possible terms. — Cal State Northridge (@csunorthridge) December 6, 2018

It is not yet clear if the threat has been determined credible.

SKY9 was over the university Wednesday night where campus police were seen at Sierra Hall.

There have been no injuries reported or arrests made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.