LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are hoping to question a man who was hired to deliver a truckload of beer that never arrived at its destination.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were contacted Dec. 2 by the owner of a Turlock-based delivery company who says Jose Jesus Rodriguez was hired to take a truck to Van Nuys to pick up a load of beer, authorities said.

According to police, Rodriguez “completed the pick-up of the beer, and never completed the delivery.”

The owner told detectives he had received several text messages from Rodriguez over the weekend, but the truck was still missing.

Detectives learned of the truck’s location in the west San Fernando Valley late Sunday and recovered the vehicle, which still had its load of beer kegs inside, police said.

LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza of the Commercial Crimes Division tweeted a photo of the recovered cargo.

What?!!! No 🍺 beer? Who do you call when your cargo goes missing? LAPD Commercial Crimes Division is on the case. Cargo recovered! We are on the trail of the suspect……#DrinkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/OvbykLzUAs — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) December 5, 2018

Police say they still want to talk to Rodriguez and are seeking “any information that would assist in locating” him.

He is described as Hispanic, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez was urged to call LAPD Detective Joe Chavez at (213) 486-6940 or (818) 832-7510.

