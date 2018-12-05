BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a Baldwin Hills alley near an elementary school.

Gunfire was reported at about 3 a.m. in an alley near Santa Rosalia Drive and Hillcrest Drive, near Hillcrest Drive Elementary School. The school is not impacted by the shooting investigation.

Detectives had very little information about the shooting, and could not say whether it was a random or targeted incident.

Witnesses said they saw someone run down Santa Rosalia off the alley, but it’s not clear if that person was involved in the shooting.

One detective did say it was unusual that there were no reports of a getaway vehicle after the shooting.

There was no suspect information available.