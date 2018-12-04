LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council is considering a complete ban on the use of plastic, single-use straws across the city’s restaurants.

An ordinance that could go into effect in 2019 would ban restaurants from automatically giving customers plastic straws, which would only be available by request. But that’s not all – the council will also consider exploring a complete ban on plastic straws by 2021.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell says he wants Los Angeles to go further than a bill recently signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that bans full-service restaurants from automatically giving customers plastic straws. That law, which only applies to full-service restaurants and does not apply to fast food restaurants, goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The Bureau of Sanitation would be instructed to report on the feasibility of phasing out single-use plastic straws by 2021, under the proposal approved by the council’s energy and environment committee. The proposal would also have the bureau work with the Department of Disability on how to mitigate impacts to the disabled community that could be caused by the phase-out of straws.

The committee also moved to have the city attorney draft a plastic straws-on-request ordinance applicable to food and beverage facilities with more than 26 employees to go into effect on Jan. 1, and applicable to all other, similar facilities by July 1, 2019.

