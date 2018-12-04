HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard is demanding answers Tuesday, when a vigil will be held later in the evening in front of the Hollywood store.

Jonathan Hart, 21, was shot and killed Sunday night in what the guard told police was a shoplifting incident. Hart’s friends who were in the store at the time of the shooting, however, say the man they knew as Sky was not shoplifting.

Both Hart’s friends and the police appear to agree that he was not armed at the time of the shooting. But, he did have a physical altercation with the guard before trying to run away or leave the store, prompting the guard to open fire.

Hart was taken to a hospital, where he died. He had been shot in the upper body.

Cell phone video in the aftermath of the shooting shows the unidentified security guard kneeling over Hart’s body in the middle of several shelves and refrigerators full of wine.

The 24-hour Hollywood store remained closed overnight. Its front door handles were wrapped with “caution” tape and a note taped to the front glass door said the store would not reopen until 8 a.m. Tuesday, and apologized for the inconvenience.

Walgreens at Sunset/Vine reopens as police continue their investigation into the shooting death of Johnathan Hart. Security guard is not facing charges at this time @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/04x4ReKBsh — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) December 4, 2018

Walgreens released the following statement:

“We’re deeply concerned about this incident and the loss of life. We’re gathering facts and fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation of the incident. The safety and security of all our customers and employees is our top priority.”