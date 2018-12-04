LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The father of a 4-year-old girl was charged Tuesday with her death over the weekend in South Los Angeles.

Charles Richard Lee, 23, was charged with one count of assault on a child causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors said the victim was dropped off at her father’s home in the 1500 block of East 42nd Street several weeks ago. Over the course of that time, Lee allegedly physically abused her.

On Dec. 2, paramedics were called to the home for a medical issue, where they found the victim in a bathroom.

If convicted as charged, Lee faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.