COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A deadly pileup Tuesday night on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

One person killed and one driver ran away — turning the accident into a hit-and-run.

Police arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene after crashing into a car, killing a father in front of his 16-year-old daughter.

The deadly collision happened just after 6 p.m. on the 55 southbound just before Del Mar Road.

After the four-car pileup a father who was playing ball with his kids saw the driver checking out his car. Saw the badly mangled car.

He didn’t think it looked right so he called police. They immediately showed up as the accident happened just around the corner from the police station.

Police took the driver into custody.

The 16-year-old girl is expected to survive. She has minor injuries.