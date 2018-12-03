Former President George H.W. Bush is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where his body will remain through Wednesday. The 41st president died late Friday at 94 years old. Flags at the U.S. Capitol and White House have been lowered to half staff in his honor. Follow along for live updates throughout the evening.

People file past and pay their respects Family members, senators, and all Supreme Court Justices except Ruth Bader Ginsburg filed past and paid their respects to the former president Monday evening when the ceremony concluded. The room was silent, as Democrats and Republicans alike shuffled through, eyes on the casket belonging to the man many of them knew.

Pence says the former president will be enshrined in Americans’ hearts forever Vice President Mike Pence gave the longest remarks, praising the former president’s patriotism and kindness. “While he was known as the quiet man, it was not for lack of nerve or daring. For in all of his 94 years, President Bush never lost his love of adventure and he never failed to answer the call to serve his country,” Pence said. But Pence cracked a couple jokes as well. “I’m told as he prepared to become vice president, he once joked about the job, saying that there was ‘nothing substantive to do at all,'” Pence said. The 41st president, Pence said, will live on in the hearts of Americans forever.

Paul Ryan: “His life was a hymn of honor” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan then eulogized the 41st president, remembering how Bush was like a mentor to him. “His life was hymn of honor,” Ryan declared. “His legacy is grace perfected. His memory will belong to glory. God bless the 41st President of the United States.”

Mitch McConnell honors Bush Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke first in the ceremony. “With his even temperament and hard-won expertise, George Herbert Walker Bush steered this country as straight as he steered that airplane,” the Kentucky Republican said. “He kept us flying high and challenged us to fly higher still.”

Ceremony for Bush begins At 5 p.m., the ceremony for the former president commenced. Onlookers — including Vice President Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and other leaders, looked on, as Mr. Bush’s casket was set in the middle of the Capitol Rotunda.

Casket arrives at Capitol The late president’s casket arrived on the U.S. Capitol grounds at roughly 4:30 p.m., as onlookers watched. Meanwhile, inside the Capitol, guests, from freshmen members of Congress to U.S. Supreme Court justices, poured in for the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Former president honored with 21-gun salute, ceremony The Bush family emerged from the plane, greeted by Air Force One personnel, members of the CIA, sailors from the USS H.W. Bush, and others. The former president was honored with a 21-gun salute, and “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” played.

Bush’s casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews A ceremony began at Joint Base Andrews, where the former president’s casket has arrived ahead of days of public commemorations. The motorcade will then proceed to the U.S. Capitol.

Preparations underway on Capitol Hill The former president’s casket is expected to arrive in Washington shortly. Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, rehearsals and other preparations are underway on Capitol Hill, where Mr. Bush’s body will be soon.

Plane carrying Bush’s casket leaves for D.C. The plane carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush has left Texas for Washington ahead of the state funeral and the national day of mourning. The plane will land at Joint Base Andrews after a few-hour flight. Images from this morning and the state funeral for President George H. W. Bush — family at the funeral home, @SecretService honorary pallbearers, and boarding "Special Air Mission 41" at Ellington Field. #Remembering41 (Credit: Office of George H.W. Bush-Evan Sisley) pic.twitter.com/T6br9URryZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Trump says he looks forward to visiting with Bushes President Trump tweeted Monday morning that he looks forward to visiting with the Bush family. It is unclear yet exactly when he will visit with the family, but he is scheduled to attend the former president’s funeral at the National Cathedral later this week. “Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush,” Mr. Trump said. Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Casket begins its journey en route to D.C. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the motorcade containing Mr. Bush’s casket began its journey to the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base. From there, the former president’s casket will fly to Washington, D.C.

Bush will be laid to rest in these socks Jim McGrath, the family’s spokesperson, tweeted a photo of the socks the late president will be wearing, in memory of his time as a naval aviator. The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Bush’s dog lies near his casket Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a picture Sunday of Bush’s service dog, Sully, lying near the casket. McGrath captioned the image “Mission complete. #Remembering41,”. Sully – a white Labrador retriever – will now live at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., according to former President George W. Bush.

What we know so far about funeral plans President Bush will be given a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He will lie in state in D.C. through Wednesday. President Trump plans to attend. Once Mr. Bush’s body leaves D.C., there will be a memorial at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where his late wife, Barbara, was memorialized earlier this year.