Filed Under:DUI, Marijuana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has increased funding for the prosecution of DUI cases involving marijuana and other drugs.

A $981,124 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was approved this year to pay for the program, which also aims to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol and drug-related fatalities and injuries, according to a press release issued by the D.A.’s office.

Last year, the office received a $869,646 grant.

The funding pays for the DUI Training and Prosecution Section (DTAPS) which is tasked with reviewing, and in some instances, prosecuting DUI-drug cases that result in a homicide.

According to the D.A., the increased funding also will help DTAPS “improve the training tools and resources used to work with police agencies and increase the number of officers who are certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) in Los Angeles County.”

 California’s Prop 64 went into effect in January, making the sale of recreational marijuana legal.
