LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has increased funding for the prosecution of DUI cases involving marijuana and other drugs.

A $981,124 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was approved this year to pay for the program, which also aims to prevent impaired driving and reduce alcohol and drug-related fatalities and injuries, according to a press release issued by the D.A.’s office.