NEW YORK (CBSLA) — It looks like a couple who recently got engaged in New York City will have their happily ever after after all.

That’s because police in Midtown reunited the couple with the engagement ring, which apparently fell down a drain in Times Square.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

After the mishap on Friday, police took to twitter, and asked for help finding the couple.

On Saturday, police wrote in part:

“Help us find the couple who’s marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare.”

WE HAVE YOUR RING! Help us find the couple who’s marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare. Call us at 212 767-8400 or come to the Midtown North Precinct located at 306 W 54th Street. pic.twitter.com/FvRrqur4KG — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018

But police didn’t stop there.

Authorities also tweeted photos of the couple and the ring.

Here’s a photo of the couple. pic.twitter.com/Fu2Kbfc8Bt — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018

By Sunday, police provided an update.

“NYC’s most wanted couple has contacted @NYPDTips. Detectives are verifying ownership and we are coordinating its return.”

💍 UPDATE: NYC’s most wanted couple has contacted @NYPDTips. Detectives are verifying ownership and we are coordinating its return. Thank you all for sharing this story. — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 2, 2018

And soon after, police tweeted out a photo of the happy couple.

“Thank you, Twitter. Case closed!”