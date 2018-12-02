  • KCAL9On Air

NEW YORK (CBSLA) — It looks like a couple who recently got engaged in New York City will have their happily ever after after all.

That’s because police in Midtown reunited the couple with the engagement ring, which apparently fell down a drain in Times Square.

After the mishap on Friday, police took to twitter, and asked for help finding the couple.

On Saturday, police wrote in part:

“Help us find the couple who’s marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare.”

But police didn’t stop there.

Authorities also tweeted photos of the couple and the ring.

By Sunday, police provided an update.

“NYC’s most wanted couple has contacted @NYPDTips. Detectives are verifying ownership and we are coordinating its return.”

And soon after, police tweeted out a photo of the happy couple.

“Thank you, Twitter. Case closed!”

