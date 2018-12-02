SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Santa Ana that left several others injured.

Jesus Segura Herrera was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following the crash which unfolded overnight Sunday.

It was then that authorities say officials were called to the intersection of Grand and McFadden avenues in regard to a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Once on-scene, paramedics treated two drivers and a passenger before they were transported to the hospital.

A passenger inside the rear of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has yet to be identified.

A record check revealed that Herrera has prior arrests for DUI that date back to 2008, police said.

No further information was immediately available.