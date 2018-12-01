LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – Almost immediately after former President George H.W. Bush’s death was announced late Friday night, his son, former President George W. Bush, issued a statement on behalf of the late president’s children.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush

The 41st president’s second son Jeb Bush tweeted a brief message remembering his father’s legacy.

I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

Former President Obama

Former President Obama also weighed in, tweeting about Mr. Bush’s life as “a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.” He praised Bush’s expansion of “America’s promise to new immigrants and people with disabilities.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

And he commended “the example of a man who, even after commanding the world’s most powerful military, once said, ‘I got more of a kick out of being one of the founders of the YMCA in Midland, Texas, back in 1952 than almost anything I’ve done.'” It was, Obama said, a testament to his “commitment to leaving behind something better.”

President Donald Trump

President Trump tweeted a statement early Saturday morning. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of Americans to public service,” he wrote. He also said that Mr. Bush, as president, had “set the stage for the decades of prosperity that followed.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning, and that he and first lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement that he and his wife Karen “send our prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Bush family.” Pence added that Bush’s “example will always inspire and his lifetime of service will be enshrined in the hearts of the American people forever.”

Former Secretary of State James Baker III

The secretary of state for Mr. Bush, James Baker III, who considered him a friend for over half a century, praised Mr. Bush’s decades of service to the country not only as president, but also as vice president, CIA director, the first U.S. envoy to China and more.

“In each and every one of these positions, he led with strength, integrity, compassion and humility — characteristics that define a truly great man and effective leader,” Baker wrote. “With a singularly unique consistency, he always demonstrated these traits, whether on the global stage or interacting with people in his everyday life. His passion was a deep love of family and our country. It was my pleasure and great joy to have had him as my special friend for more than 60 years.”

Former Vice President Al Gore

Al Gore, the vice president of the man who ended Bush’s hopes for a second term, noted Bush’s “extraordinary integrity and grace.” His statement said Bush had “earned bipartisan respect for speaking up and taking action for what he believed was right, even if doing so was unpopular.”

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy had a simple tweet for Bush — “Fair winds and following seas, Sir. We have the watch.”

Fair winds and following seas, Sir. We have the watch. pic.twitter.com/hI2aGJjdKK — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 1, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Bush a “devoted husband, loving father, steadfast friend, exemplary patriot.”

“Whether he was serving in the skies over the Pacific during World War II, protecting America at CIA headquarters, or leading our nation in the Oval Office, President Bush was one of America’s most consequential and dedicated public servants,” Pompeo wrote. “In his private life, he was a devoted family man who exuded kindness and respect to everyone he met. I am privileged to have known him as a friend, and I will always treasure the special bond we shared of having led the world’s finest intelligence service. Though our hearts are heavy today, we take comfort in knowing he is no longer apart from his beloved wife Barbara. My thoughts and prayers, as well as those of my State Department colleagues, are with the entire Bush family. ”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virgnia

Reaction from lawmakers of both parties also filtered in overnight.

Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, called Bush a “class act” and said in a statement that Bush was “a person of tremendous strength and moral character who exemplified the values of public service. There can be no question that his highest commitment was always to our country and to our values — to justice, freedom, and the rights of human beings everywhere.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida

The Florida senator tweeted, “President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace.”

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

Goldie Hawn

There were also some heartfelt tweets from celebrities on the passing of President Bush.

“My heart aches knowing George Bush 41 has passed,” actress Goldie Hawn tweeted. “An authentic caring human being who never hid his truth. He will always remind us 2 exemplify that wining will never be our legacy. His love for life and family will live on RIP dear soul.”

Ellen DeGeneres

TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a memory of the late president on Twitter. “I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina,” she recalled. “I send my love to his family tonight.”